A day after the White House issued a surprise announcement that ground forces in Syria would be withdrawn, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is condemning an action she says boils down to “turning our back” on other allied nations amid a war that is not over.
“Our mission there is to defeat ISIS, and that is yet to be accomplished,” Ernst, Iowa’s junior Republican senator, said in a statement Thursday. “Our departure will only serve to encourage a reemergence of ISIS, embolden Russia, encourage Iran’s malign activity, and deter partners in the Middle East from cooperating with the United States.”
Ernst, long a highly vocal supporter of the president, added she would seek a meeting Trump “to convey my strong opposition to the withdrawal.” Her position reflects a chorus of criticisms that have recently come from leading Republicans and Democrats alike.
On Wednesday, Republican President Donald Trump made the stunning decision to withdraw troops from Syria after a long fight with ISIS he says has been won. His decision came against advice of top military, diplomatic and political leaders, who are encouraging the president to keep a military presence in the war-torn nation.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.