DES MOINES — A divided Iowa Supreme Court on Friday halted some provisions of the state’s new identity verification requirements for voters casting absentee ballots but let stand a 2017 change that reduced the number of days early voting would take place from 40 to 29 for the November general election.
Chief Justice Mark Cady issued the five-page order one day after the panel heard arguments on the state’s request seeking to lift a district judge’s temporary injunction barring the state from implementing some provisions of Iowa’s new voter ID law.
Justice Daryl Hecht did not participate in the decision.
In the order, four of the six justices who considered the issue affirmed a district-court ruling that barred the state from using a signature-matching system as a means of verifying voters’ identifications on absentee-ballot applications.
Two justices — Thomas Waterman and Edward Mansfield — said they preferred not to temporarily enjoin the signature-matching provisions, but indicated any absentee ballot received by election officials after the deadline that was deemed to have a signature mismatch would be treated and preserved as a provisional ballot. Under Iowa law, the voter would be given an opportunity to demonstrate to a special precinct election board that the signature on the envelope was authentic.
Justice Brent Appel did not concur with the five majority justices who lifted the injunction on reducing the time frame for mailing out or casting absentee ballots from 40 to 29 days before Election Day.
Last month, Polk County District Judge Karen Romano issued the injunction ordering the absentee early voting period be reset from its current 29 days to its previous 40 days, and blocking certain ID requirements of the law.
The more restrictive bill was passed by the GOP-led Legislature and signed into law by former Gov. Terry Branstad in 2017.
In Friday’s order, five of the six justices affirmed the temporary injunction enjoining the requirement that absentee-ballot applications contain a voter verification number as set forth in the 2017 legislation, with Waterman being the lone dissenter.
The justices unanimously affirmed provisions of the injunction that prevents the Iowa Secretary of State’s office from including on the absentee ballot application language stating: “An absentee ballot cannot be issued until ID number is provided” or similar words indicating that such information is “required,” and from disseminating materials stating: “Iowa voters will be asked to show a form of valid identification when voting,” or similar words, without a clear statement that identification is not required to vote in 2018, according to the order.
The justices sent the case back to district court for further consideration.
This is a developing story.