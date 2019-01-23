SIOUX CITY — J.D. Scholten, the Sioux City Democrat who nearly unseated U.S. Rep. Steve King in 2018, on Wednesday announced the creation of a statewide organization designed to educate working families about an existing tax credit that can improve their financial standing.
Scholten told the Sioux City Journal of his new endeavor ahead of his morning news conference held in Des Moines. Scholten and progressive entrepreneur Joe Sanberg, a native of California, announced the launch of Working Hero Iowa, which will promote the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).
Scholten said the EITC is a cash-back tax credit designed to encourage and reward work, by supplementing the earnings of low-wage workers. He said Working Hero Iowa will highlight the benefits of the tax credit, and also direct people to free tax preparation services ahead of the April 15 tax deadline.
Scholten said it is important that Iowans who qualify, due their income levels, receive the EITC. He called it "the most effective anti-poverty policy in America."
"We’re committed to helping Iowans learn about the cash refunds available through the EITC,” Sanberg said in a release.
In announcing Working Hero Iowa, Scholten did not address any plans to run for office in 2020.
Scholten, a first-time candidate, lost to King by just 3 percentage points in a district with 70,000 more registered Republican voters than Democrats. It was King’s closest re-election victory in his nine-term career in Congress.