Rock Island County Circuit Chief Judge Walter Braud issued an administrative order Friday to the Rock Island County Board and Rock Island County Building Commission in which he ordered the razing of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
After the courthouse is down, a green space should be constructed in the empty area.
In his executive summary of the order, Braud said that the presence of the old courthouse poses a danger to the 1,000 people per week who visit the newly constructed Annex, which is located less than 40 feet from the 123-year-old building that was built in 1896.
Braud also said that the county board, which owns the courthouse, by a resolution dated July 17, 2018, has determined that it is in the best interest of the county to tear down the courthouse.
Also, a third-party lawsuit filed by Italo Milani to stop the demolition was dismissed and the time for appeal has passed, Braud said.
Braud noted that a storm water pollution prevention plan and notice of intent were filed with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency on Dec. 14. The application has been pending for 30 days, and no “notice of incompleteness letter” has been received. Per EPA regulations the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System construction activities permit application is deemed approved and construction or demolition may proceed.
The circuit court, he added, is not subject to and is specifically exempt from the Illinois State Agency Historic Resources Preservation Act, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources lacks jurisdiction to review the courthouse demolition decision. In other words, Braud said, no approval from the Illinois DNR is required.
Braud said that “no just cause or legal reasons exist for further demolition delay.”
Rock Island County Board member Drue Mielke, of Coal Valley, said Sunday night that as far as he is aware the City of Rock Island has yet to issue a demolition permit.
“I checked and no demolition permit has been issued by the city,” Mielke said.
Mielke said the county board did vote to hand the courthouse over to the public building commission for demolition. “But we still need to follow the law,” he said.
Board member Kai Swanson, of Rock Island, said that his position and the county board’s position have not changed.
“Barring a cash on the table proposal from a developer, meaning a surety bond, then I see no compelling reason to let it be mothballed in the hopes some future savior will come forward,” Swanson said Sunday night. “It has been made abundantly clear that unless there is a clear cash on the barrelhead offer then there is no real reason to continue the anguish.”
Swanson said that it has been no secret the county would have entertained a clear and viable offer from someone to take over the old building and restore it and use it for other purposes. But no one has come forward with any money or plans.
“Nothing has happened,” Swanson said.
Board member Brian Vyncke, of Moline, said that it was “my intention with my vote that we were giving the courthouse to the public building commission to take care of. I don’t think the outcome is going to be any different as far as the end result.
“Our intention is for it to come down because there is no money and there is no other plan for it,” Vyncke said of the courthouse. “I hope this isn’t a political football we’re bouncing back and forth. We need to get the job done.”
A schedule of when demolition may begin has not been released.