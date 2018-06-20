Former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro has canceled weekend visits to Linn and Johnson counties “because he is compelled to do direct action in support of the children detained at the border by President Donald Trump’s new ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy,” according to a spokeswoman.
Castro, who has said decide this year if he will seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, was scheduled to attend fundraisers Saturday for Democratic candidates in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.
Castro will instead organize a rally along the Texas-Mexico border.
“This issue of family separation is particularly personal to Secretary Castro,” said spokeswoman Jennifer Fiore.
Castro’s grandmother crossed the U. S-Mexico border in 1922 as a 6-year-old orphan with two younger cousins.
“In two generations, his family went from immigrants to federal officeholders in Congress and the presidential cabinet,” she said.
His twin brother, Joaquin, is a member of the U.S. House from Texas.
Castro attended direct actions on Father’s Day and Monday in McAllen and Brownsville, Texas.
Castro hopes to get to Cedar Rapids to support the Linn County Phoenix Club, a Democratic fundraising group, and meet in Iowa City with Flip It Iowa’s activists, who Tuesday night emailed to ask if he could speak with them about the family separation issue, Fiore said.
“He’s also looking forward to supporting great candidates like Abby Finkenauer and Deidre DeJear” — candidates for the U.S. House in Iowa’s 1st District and Secretary of State, respectively, she said. He also wants to meet with the College and Young Democrats and the Latino Political Network as well as other groups.
Castro, a former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, became HUD secretary in 2014 under former President Barack Obama.