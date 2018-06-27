Stability of unions, lowering property taxes, funding schools, and a possible progressive income tax were some of the pressing issues Rock Island County residents wanted to talk about Wednesday afternoon at Theo's Java Club, downtown Rock Island.
More than 30 people showed up for "Coffee and Conversation" with state Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.
"Both Rep. McCombie and I believe in representative government. The letter behind your name is secondary," Anderson said, referring to the designation of "R" or "D," indicating political party.
"Your job is to represent the people who elected you. For me, in the past three and a half years, I have the most independent voting record in the state of Illinois and I'm proud of that. I represent a very diverse district."
Anderson asked for an "open conversation" and for those in attendance to be respectful, even if they disagreed.
"Together is the only way we are going to grow," McCombie said. "Growth is honestly the only answer Illinois has, and we can't do that by ourselves."
McCombie lauded the fact that the legislative session is over and legislators have passed a budget. She said she asked Gov. Bruce Rauner to include several things in the budget that would benefit the 71st District, which includes portions of Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Whiteside, and Carroll counties.
"I feel very confident we are on a better path," McCombie said.
Jim Uribe, a member of Hispanics for Trump, asked if legislators could do anything to lower property taxes in the state.
"There are so many people leaving our county," Uribe said. "We are thinking about leaving because of property taxes. Is there anything you can realistically do to help us out with property taxes?"
McCombie said residents can go to their city council and school board representatives and ask them why their property tax levy is increasing.
"The only way the state can reform property taxes is to properly fund education," McCombie said. "That's the biggest piece of our property taxes."
McCombie said the new evidence-based school funding formula, passed in August 2017, is a start to lowering property taxes.
"But you, as the public, have to be more accountable in your local settings because that's where your property taxes are making a difference," McCombie said. "We need to get more involved. If you think your voice doesn't make a difference in a local setting, you're wrong, it does."
Anderson agreed that poor state funding of public schools has contributed to higher property taxes.
Alexis DeWilde, a teacher in the Rock Island-Milan School District, asked McCombie and Anderson if they will continue to support unions following Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling on Janus v. AFSCME, the decision that nonunion workers cannot be forced to pay fees to public sector unions. The ruling deals a blow to the collective bargaining power of unions.
Anderson, who is a firefighter with the city of Moline, said he supported the opposition brief.
"I'm disappointed with the decision," Anderson said. "Anything that hurts our middle-class workers — teachers, first responders — it takes away the benefits of collective bargaining. It's an issue for me. I'll continue to fight for them."
"It will affect education's budget and spending," DeWilde said. "We'll be on the losing end of collective bargaining."
If Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker is elected, Gary Segal wanted to know if a Constitutional amendment would be required to implement the progressive income tax Pritzker supports.
Anderson said an amendment would be needed, but if a progressive income tax is passed, it would be a minimum of three years before it goes into effect.
"I am all for putting something on the ballot and hearing what people want to do; I'm all for that," Anderson said. "But one thing I think we need to focus on, is to figure out in the next three years what we're going to do with the system we have in place with the debt we have now."
"If that passes, you're going to see flight out of this state like you've never seen before," Segal said. "Unless they lower the property taxes considerably."
Thoms said Wednesday's gathering was positive.
"I really liked the community involvement and questions," Thoms said. "To see the crowd we had here was great. Talking to the general public and the common person who has these issues - that's reality."