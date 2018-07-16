U.S. Reps. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, have built up huge cash leads over their Republican opponents in the fall general election, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Bustos, a Moline Democrat who represents the Illinois Quad-Cities, raised more than $522,000 from April 1 to June 30, according to her 2nd quarter financial report. That brought her to nearly $2.9 million for the campaign cycle.
Bustos had about $3.1 million in the bank at the end of the quarter. The deadline for 2nd quarter reports was Sunday.
Her Republican opponent, Bill Fawell of Galena raised about $24,000 for the quarter, with $10,000 of that a personal loan to his campaign, according to his filing. He had $2,645 in the bank at the end of the quarter, the report said.
In Iowa, Loebsack also holds a big cash lead over his Republican opponent, Christopher Peters of Coralville.
Loebsack, who is from Iowa City, raised about $197,000 from May 17 through June 30. His report covered a shorter period of time because he and other Iowa candidates filed reports prior to the states's June 5th primary.
Loebsack has raised about $1.5 million so far this campaign cycle and reported having nearly $2 million in the bank as of June 30.
Peters, who ran unsuccessfully against Loebsack in 2016, raised about $45,000 between May 17 and June 30. Additionally, he reported loaning his campaign $10,000 during this period.
Peters has raised about $125,000 for the campaign and reported having $28,491 in the bank at the end of June.