DES MOINES — Democrat Dave Loebsack is in a close race for his seventh term in Congress, if a new poll released Tuesday by his Republican challenger Christopher Peters is accurate.
The poll, conducted by Gravis Marketing, shows Loebsack with a six-point lead over Peters in eastern Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.
Loebsack was chosen by 43 percent of poll respondents and Peters 37 percent.
The poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points, surveyed 425 Iowans living in the 2nd District. The pool was a random sample; most polls cite registered or likely voters. In the Gravis poll, 86 percent of respondents said they are “definitely” or “likely” voting; 7 percent said they are “definitely” or “likely” not voting and 6 percent said they are unsure.
The poll may have over-sampled Republican voters: 35 percent of respondents identified as Republicans, while just 29 percent of active 2nd District voters are registered Republicans.
Just 19 percent of those surveyed in the poll said they are politically independent; 36 percent of active 2nd District voters are registered with no party affiliation.
This year’s 2nd District election is a rematch of 2016, when Loebsack defeated Peters by 7 percentage points.
Loebsack has won re-election in the left-leaning district by 18, 5, 13, 5 and 7 points.