A Milan business owner says the lack of road space near the Milan Industrial Park is a hazard for businesses and travelers, and he wants the village to see how they can fix it.
Tom Honsa, the owner of Honsa Ergonomic Technology Inc., has been in Milan for 14 years. He says having only one way in and out causes an issue for truck drivers and poses a threat in the event of an emergency.
"The truck traffic is huge," Honsa told the board Tuesday night. "It's actually kind of dangerous. It's becoming quite a problem."
Honsa wants the village to add another way in and out as well as consider adding a stoplight on Andalusia Road. He collected 138 signatures within three days on a petition to make changes to the roadway.
Administrator Steve Seiver says the issue was looked into a few years ago, but the village ran into roadblocks concerning changes to property that the village doesn't own. To do that, they would need permission from Rock Island, which has jurisdiction over part of Ridgewood Road. However, village leaders did acknowledge that it may be time to push the issue again and see if a resolution can be made.