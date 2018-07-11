The Captain’s Table restaurant could be reopened as early as next year, according to Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner.
Council members voted 8-0 Monday to add language that would increase the costs to the tenant if there are cost overruns on the new $1.6 million building.
After the meeting, Maxeiner said he expects the new building, estimated to cost $1.6 million, to have a better view of the river.
Maxeiner said he hopes to have the architect for the new building present at the next council meeting. An agreement with the architect is also expected to be on the committee-of-the-whole agenda, he said.
“We think the location on the river and the proximity to the marina is a nice compliment to each other and will hopefully make both of them more successful,” Maxeiner said.
He said once the lease agreement is approved and construction can begin, the building should be finished by this time next year and the business opened by the end of next summer.
In other business, a resolution was passed that will require the TaxSlayer Center to report back to the city council annually detailing what purchases it has made with the new revenue from a recently approved 2 percent amusement tax increase.
It will also create an internal process to access that funding without having to appear before the city council each time it needs to use money from the fund, according to Maxeiner.
And, a resolution that would allow the police department to assign four police officers to work in Moline schools for the 2018-2019 school year made its way out of the committee-of-the-whole with unanimous support. The school district will pay 40 percent of the officer’s salaries. The officers will be assigned to Moline High School, Coolidge School (the alternative school), Wilson Middle School and John Deere Middle School.