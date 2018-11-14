New sign restrictions proposed by the Moline City Council would force businesses that offer video gaming to limit the amount of signage they could have in front of their establishments.
During the final minutes of the regular city council meeting Tuesday night, Alderman David Parker made a motion for city staff and the planning commission to review and implement improved signage restrictions for businesses housing gaming machines.
Changes would include eliminating trucks being used as signs and limiting signs to one building sign and one landmark sign.
"There's an arms race on gaming signage out there," Parker said. "We have bars, for a lack of a better term, that have four or five machines inside and have nine or ten signs right outside the building. This just makes the whole city look like all we are is a little Las Vegas when actually all we have are a few machines here and there."
An addition that would eliminate inappropriate or sexually suggestive language within the city was partially shut down by the city attorney, Maureen Riggs. She said the general premise of a sign ordinance is that it has to be content neutral, but that a higher standard might be able to be applied to those with video gaming licenses.
Alderman Dick Potter called the idea of using vehicles as billboards a "charade." He said the vehicles are not really being used as vehicles, but more as a billboard.
Alderman Kevin Schoonmaker said that the concern is places like Rent-A-Center and Buddy's, among others, do use their vehicles as advertisements but also move them throughout the course of the day.
Mayor Stephanie Acri said that in order for the proposed ordinance to be "content neutral," it would be reasonable to expect vehicles with signage advertising a business to not be parked on a main thoroughfare.
Riggs said that this a "complex topic," and that it is important to not infringe on anyone's Constitutional rights. Creating a sign regulation would require blanket enforcement among all businesses.
"Sometimes cities will pass ordinances that are not constitutional," Riggs said. "Just because another city has done it doesn't mean it is legal to do it."
The motion was approved unanimously, and will be discussed again at future meetings.