Moline City Council members held a lengthy discussion Tuesday night about the city’s future with the QComm911 emergency communications center.
The committee-of-the-whole meeting, which lasted more than two hours, included a visit from East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman and Police Chief John Reynolds.
City administrator Doug Maxeiner gave a brief history of the combined telecommunications center, which will be located at Milan’s city hall. An Illinois law required a more centralized approach to handling those calls. He also said Moline would have a 52 percent say on the board but would be responsible for 65 percent of the bills.
Four cities — Moline, East Moline, Silvis and Milan — are involved in the project. The build-out will cost $2.1 million, and the next task was to find funding for the project. The Emergency Telephone System Board has come forward with the money.
Alderman Kevin Schoonmaker said the $2.1 million was a “significant overkill.” He said there had not been full transparency with the project.
Maxeiner said the city would need to give a three years’ notice in order to leave QComm, based on the intergovernmental agreement. He said the consequences of not being in compliance with state law could cause the city to lose its surcharge fees and risk further actions.
He said the center was on track to open by the end of the year.
“You guys have been paying 65 percent, you’ve only had a 50 percent vote, and it has worked out great for the past 17 years,” Reynolds said.
Freeman said that he had heard the same thing over the past 17 years, and that he wanted the city of East Moline to continue to have a good relationship with Moline.
“We are not going to get out of hand; all of the cities are going to have a big fiscal mind to take care of this project,” Freeman said. “We just want you to consider what the overall picture of this is.”