An increase in recycling by Moline residents is forcing the city to purchase carts twice the current size to meet demand.
Moline officials are requesting proposals for the purchase and delivery of residential single-stream recycling carts as part of its residential curbside recycling program.
Municipal services general manager Rodd Schick said the city has been using 48-gallon carts owned by Midland Davis. To meet the recycling need, Schick said the city will switch to 95-gallon carts.
“Through our regular garbage collection, we are seeing a lot of recyclable materials in the trash,” Schick said. “Midland Davis and the city receive regular requests for larger or additional recycling carts.”
Schick said the city is estimating the cost of buying and delivering the larger recycling carts will be about $800,000. Once a proposal has been accepted, the carts would be delivered within 30-45 days.
Proposals to the city must include complete drawings, sample units and color options, according to the city’s website. Proposals may be hand carried or mailed to the public works building, 3635 4th Ave., by 10 a.m. July 25.
Residents who take part in garbage collection automatically receive curbside recycling at a charge of $2.56 per month on their utility bills. Recycling is collected every other week on regular garbage collection day.