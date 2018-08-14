The number of urban chicken permits given out in Moline has doubled from when the birds were approved in 2016.
The city's finance department sent out 23 renewal notices in July. Two additional applications were turned in, bringing the total to 25 permits for backyard chickens for the 2018-2019 year.
The city received 12 applications for chicken keeping in its inaugural year.
In his weekly report, city administrator Doug Maxeiner said chicken licenses, which cost $25, expire July 31 each year.
Maxeiner, who was hired by the city in May 2017, said he anticipated at least a few complaints about chickens as part of the job.
"I have not heard one thing about chickens since I got here," Maxeiner said. "There have been no complaints filed with the city about the hen ordinance or residents having hens or chickens. We are not aware of any incidence in which chickens have been or are being kept illegally in the city of Moline."
According to license requirements, those wishing to keep chickens must complete an approved class in raising hens in an urban location and agree to follow city ordinances and state laws relating to the care and keeping of animals.
The license allows a maximum of six hens — but no roosters — which must be kept in a coop that sits at least 25 feet from the nearest house, church, school or business. Coops must be a minimum setback of five feet from the property line.
Silvis was the first in the Quad-Cities to allow backyard chickens in 2012, followed by East Moline and then Davenport in February 2017.
Moline most recently approved beekeeping during its Aug. 6 regular meeting after considering a request by two residents.
Council members voted 6-0 to approve amending the ordinance, while acknowledging "honeybees are a benefit to humankind by providing agriculture, fruit and garden pollination services and by furnishing honey, wax and other useful products."