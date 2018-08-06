Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said on Monday that she would begin issuing new absentee ballot request forms that don't have a section for a voter identification number.
Moritz is taking the step in response to a Polk County district judge's ruling two weeks ago that put a temporary hold on parts of Iowa's controversial voter ID law.
The judge's order blocked the law's requirement that voters include a verification number with their absentee ballot requests, along with provisions that reduced the amount of time to cast such ballots and that give election officials leeway to reject absentee applications and ballots if they have doubts about signatures on the materials.
The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to hear an appeal of the district judge's decision this week, but Moritz said Monday that a ruling may not come for days after that. "I still have people that are requesting" ballots, she said.
Moritz said a new request form without the identification number piece would be posted to her office's web site, possibly as early as Monday.
The voter ID law, which was passed during the 2017 legislative session, said verification numbers can be taken from a driver's license, non-operator ID, passport, veterans ID, military ID or state-issued voter identification card.
Secretary of State Paul Pate has defended the law, saying it makes it "easy to vote, but hard to cheat." Critics have said that it would deter people from voting.
Moritz also said Monday she did not intend to instruct her office to scrutinize signatures on absentee requests. "I'm not the signature police," she said Monday.
Moritz said people's signatures can vary. "My signature changes day to day," she said.
A hearing at the Supreme Court is scheduled for Thursday.