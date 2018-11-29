DES MOINES --- For the first time, Iowans this weekend will be able to purchase medicinal marijuana products in their own state.
The program debuts with hope it will help Iowans searching for pain and seizure relief, but amid concern its constraints will render it largely ineffective.
“I’m happy that we’re finally to a point where we’re manufacturing medicine in Iowa and that it’s finally going to be legally available to Iowa patients. I think that’s a milestone, without a doubt,” said Joe Bolkcom, a Democratic state senator from Iowa City. “However ... the law really needs to be fixed as soon as we can possibly accomplish that.”
The new program, established by a 2017 law created the opportunity for two businesses to grow and produce medical cannabidiol --- a strain of cannabis with low levels of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high --- and five businesses to sell the product. People who wish to purchase the cannabidiol must obtain a state registration card and receive physician’s certification they suffer from one of the nine approved conditions.
The law set a Dec. 1 date for the businesses to be ready to sell cannabidiol. The five dispensaries are located in Davenport, Waterloo, Sioux City, Council Bluffs and the Des Moines suburb of Windsor Heights.
“I feel good about it. I think that we have done our best to implement everything in the timeline that we were given, which was very tight,” said Randy Mayer, director of the state’s Office of Medical Cannabidiol, which was created by the law and operates within the state public health department. “I feel confident that there will be products that will help Iowans and will do what they need those products to do.”
The medicinal use of cannabidiol, sometimes called CBD, has not been studied extensively by the federal government, but has been used to reduce seizures and provide pain relief for individuals suffering from pain, inflammation and anxiety.
Comprehensive medical marijuana programs have been created in 33 states, including Iowa, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The programs vary by state.
Iowa’s new cannabidiol program is a significant expansion of the previous version, which only decriminalized its possession and use for Iowans who suffer from epileptic seizures. The previous program did not allow for the production or sale of cannabidiol in Iowa, so users had to obtain the product in other states and have it delivered or transport it across state lines, which is a violation of federal law.
It also added more covered ailments: cancer, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, AIDS or HIV, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, any terminal illness with life expectancy of less than a year, and untreatable pain.
The program allows cannabidiol to be produced and sold in multiple forms, including oral forms like tablets and capsules, topical forms like gels and creams, inhaled forms and suppositories.
“I think there’s a lot of variety that (dispensaries are) offering to patients, and I think that’s good,” Mayer said. “The (state medical cannabidiol) board has worked with us on the form and quantity rules such that people can get the products they need.”
Concerns persist that the program has constraints that will limit the number of Iowans who could potentially benefit. The primary concerns are with the list of approved ailments, the number of businesses that can sell cannabidiol, and a cap on the level of THC allowed in the product.
Some feel more ailments, including post-traumatic stress disorder, should be added to the list; that with just five dispensaries, too many Iowans have to travel long distances to make a purchase; and that the law’s cap of 3 percent THC will weaken the product, making it ineffective for many suffering from painful ailments.
“I think there are going to be lots and lots of disappointed Iowans when they show up at a dispensary and find out that their condition is not on the list of qualified conditions,” Bolkcom said. “(And) people are going to find that the medicine available because of the THC cap is simply not going to provide any medical benefits for their condition.”
The state Medical Cannabidiol Advisory Board, created by the new law and comprised of seven physicians, a pharmacist and a member of law enforcement, recently rejected a petition to lift the program’s THC cap.
The state board has recommended allowing mid-level providers, such as physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners, to certify patients with the qualifying conditions. Currently, only licensed physicians are allowed, and few are participating, according to a recent report from the Des Moines Register.
“To determine the form and quantity of the product, whether or not to raise the THC content, some of these issues have already come up. But with a lack of local information, I think the board’s a little reluctant to throw the doors wide open,” said Mike McKelvey, a Mason City police captain and Medical Cannabidiol Advisory Board member. “Hopefully with more homegrown, local stories, that will give us a better understanding of how to move forward. It’s the same thing when the board receives petitions to add new medical conditions. With a lack of medical research or local examples to compare apples to apples, the board doesn’t have a strong foundation to make some of these decisions.
“We’ll see what comes as this progresses and this product continues, and we’ll go from there.”
Bolkcom said he is hopeful state lawmakers will address the new program in the upcoming legislative session, which starts in mid-January and typically runs through April or May. Bolkcom said the five dispensaries opening this weekend will need a more expanded program in order for the product to remain viable.
As of mid-week, 499 Iowans had active, state-approved program registration cards. Another 363 had received approval but had not yet activated their card, Mayer said.
“They are simply not going to have enough patients to make this a viable financial investment for them,” Bolkcom said of the dispensaries. “They need the law to be fixed as soon as possible. I hope that we can work in a bipartisan way.”