President Donald J. Trump will visit Dubuque this week for a round table discussion, according to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Rod Blum.
"Looking forward to hosting @POTUS @realDonaldTrump in my hometown @cityofdubuque for a round table. President Trump was the first Republican nominee to win Dubuque County since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 #IA01," Blum tweeted Sunday.
According to the Des Moines Register, the president will visit Thursday. Further details of the president's trip are not yet available.
Blum, a Republican, faces Democrat State Representative Abby Finkenauer for Iowa's first congressional district seat in the November general election.
