Local Republican Reps. Gary Mohr and Ross Paustian have been chosen to take on new leadership roles as committee chairmen when Iowa’s House of Representatives resumes business in January.

Paustian, who was re-elected to a third consecutive term earlier this month, is set to chair the House’s agriculture committee. He previously led the Environmental Protection Committee.

Ross Paustian, incumbent for Iowa House in District 92, is interviewed by the Quad-City Times Editorial Board in Davenport on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018.

Mohr, a Bettendorf Republican who is heading into his second term, will lead the chamber’s committee that deals with legislation for transportation, infrastructure and capital projects.

In statements Wednesday, Republican House Speaker Linda Upmeyer hailed her Republican colleagues from the Quad-Cities, calling them leaders who are well equipped to oversee their respective committees.

As chairmen, Paustian and Mohr are tasked with conducting hearings for bills and resolutions. Iowa’s next legislative session begins Jan. 14.

