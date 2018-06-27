The Supreme Court's ruling Wednesday that unions can't force non-members to pay fees brought a cascade of reaction, as Illinois Democrats targeted Gov. Bruce Rauner.
The Republican governor, meanwhile, called it a victory for working people and taxpayers.
The court, on a 5-4 decision, ruled in favor of a state worker in Illinois, saying that forcing agency fees on unwilling workers are a violation of the First Amendment.
Unions say the fees are necessary for non-union members who are still covered by collective bargaining agreements to pay for the cost of contract negotiations and other costs. But the court rejected that, and other reasons, union supporters argued for keeping them in place.
J.B. Pritzker, Rauner's opponent in the fall election, said he was "appalled" at the ruling and said it resulted from the governor's"special interest agenda."
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., blamed Rauner, too, saying the decision will result in "further rigging the economy against hardworking Americans across the country."
Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill, meanwhile, chimed in that "Rauner may have won this round against hardworking families across Illinois, but this fight is far from over.”
In his own statement on the ruling, the governor said the court had struck a blow for regular people.
"This ruling is pro-worker and pro-taxpayer," he said. He added that he was notifying state workers Wednesday of the decision and that they now have the option to modify their union status.
How the decision rolls out remains to be seen.
Doug Maxeiner, the city administrator in Moline, said he hadn't heard that any workers had dropped membership yet. But he added unions here are pretty cohesive.
"Here, I don’t think it’s going to be that great," he added.
Often agency or "fair share" fees are assessed via payroll deductions. But how governments will shift to accommodate the Supreme Court's decision could vary.
Before the ruling, questions were raised about when it would take effect. There also have been questions about how rejection of agency fees might affect overall collective bargaining agreements.
Kayla Kienzler, associate executive director of communications and production for the Illinois Association of School Boards, said in an email, "Every school district has a different bargaining agreement and local boards will have to assess their situation."
The court's decision in the Janus case will probably have little if any impact in Iowa, where state law already says that public workers can't be assessed a fee unless they approve. Iowa is one of 28 states that are considered "right to work" states.
Still, public union leaders in the state deplored the idea of ruling against agency fees — and they warned that conservative groups would seek to convince union members to drop their membership or stop contributing to unions.
Tammy Wawro, president of the Iowa State Education Association, said before the ruling was issued that she was concerned such campaigns in Illinois and Minnesota might have a residual impact in Iowa. "I’m afraid it will have a negative impact on the (public relations) of unions in Iowa," she said.
Iowa public sector unions already face a challenge because of a 2017 state law that strips most collective bargaining rights from unions that represent predominantly non-public safety workers.