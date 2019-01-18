As local leaders lobby to make Rock Island Arsenal the next home of two federal agencies overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the organization handling the bid from the Quad-Cities says it's stepping up its efforts to bring the agencies here.
“We’re going to do whatever we can to make the short list,” said Liz Murray Tallman of Quad Cities First, the economic development arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
“There has been a lot of activity since October and then a couple things are going on obviously with the (partial federal government) shutdown,” she added. “We want to make sure: If they’re still reviewing locations, we want to stay in front of them.”
At stake is a deal that could net the region around 620 high-paying federal jobs should the Quad-Cities be chosen to house two agencies that U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue wants to move out of the Beltway by the end of this year. Perdue says the move is intended to make the department more efficient, save tax dollars, and bridge the physical divide between the agriculture industry and the federal agencies it relies on.
In October, an initial proposal submitted by Quad Cities First asking the USDA to consider moving to the Rock Island Arsenal, which is already the region’s largest employer. The Arsenal has 162,000 square feet of office building space that’s gone mostly unused since another Department of Defense agency moved out more than a decade ago.
Last week, Quad Cities First signed a new contract with Washington, D.C.-area lobbying firm The Roosevelt Group as a way to keep an open line of communication with the bi-state congressional delegation. And they’ve begun to prepare for a visit from the USDA under the assumption that the Quad-Cities will at least make it to the next round, Tallman said.
Several factors remain in flux. For one, there have been recent legislative proposals in Washington that, if enacted, would prevent the agencies from being allowed to leave the Beltway. There’s also the ongoing partial government shutdown, which has affected some USDA operations.
The Quad-Cities is only one of 136 different areas whose proposal is currently under review. The list of cities seeking the agencies spans the nation from Sacramento, Calif. to Rochester, N.Y.
Still, Tallman says the region offers several advantages that would align with the needs of the agencies, including an educated workforce, a good transportation network, low capital and operating costs and high quality of life. She also said the community has “really shown our regional strength” by assembling a desirable profile, saying the gamut of area stakeholders have truly banded together to go “after a big whale.”
“We’re treating this like our … Amazon headquarters,” said Tallman, referring to Amazon's expansion decision last year that prompted cities and states around the country to offer billions of dollars in incentives as they sought to woo the tech behemoth. “This is the big one and it’s very, very competitive. And we know going in that nothing’s a done deal. It’s extremely hard to land one of these, but we are putting together really good teams and resources to make sure we’re at least being competitive and aggressively going after this.”