The Trump administration plans to announce an aid package for farmers hurt by tariffs, according to news report.
The report comes just days before President Donald Trump will be in Dubuque County.
The Washington Post, citing sources it did not identify, reported the aid would be up to $12 billion and target soybean and dairy farmers and pork producers. The aid would come in the form of direct assistance, a food purchase and distribution program and a trade promotion, the Post reported.
Farmers have seen retaliatory tariffs applied to a range of products, including soybeans and pork, in response to White House moves to apply import duties on China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico.
The tariffs have rattled agricultural areas, which already have been struggling with lower incomes.
Administration officials have said they will not let farmers bear the brunt of the retaliatory actions, but details have been sketchy.
The president has taken a more aggressive tack on trade since taking office, claiming the U.S. has been shortchanged by other countries. On Tuesday morning, he took to Twitter, declaring: "Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great!"
The trade war, though, has worried farmers and farm state politicians, who have typically pushed for free trade. Some studies have warned they will cost hundreds of jobs in Iowa.
In the Quad-Cities, Black Cat Wear Parts in DeWitt scaled back production and laid off some of its production workers after the Trump administration had imposed tariffs on imported steel from Canada.
However, a U.S. Steel Corp. plant has restarted two blast furnaces at a plant in Granite City, Ill., near St. Louis. The president is expected to be in Granite City on Thursday to tout the reopening, the Associated Press reported. The plant had shut down in 2015.