JOHNSTON, Iowa — President Donald Trump suggested Congressional Republicans should put off addressing immigration policy reform until after the November elections, but Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hopes they do not wait that long.
Reynolds wants federal lawmakers and the president to develop new immigration policy immediately.
The governor made the comments Friday during taping of this weekend’s episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa Public Television, and on the heels of a firestorm over thousands of immigrant children being separated from their families and held in federal detention centers.
Trump tweeted earlier Friday that the Republican-controlled Congress should wait until after the November election when, Trump predicted, more Republicans will be in office.
“We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave (in the election),” Trump tweeted.
“It’s really time, I think, that we have Congress and we have the administration sit down and find solutions and find some common ground and get something done,” Reynolds said. “I think that they should do it now. It’s time to get something done.”
Reynolds reiterated she would not deploy Iowa National Guard troops to the southern U.S. border if it meant they would be assisting federal immigration agents in the separation of children from their families, but would consider a request to help agents address immigration-related issues like the illegal trafficking of children or drugs.
She does not think any Iowa cities are in violation of a new state law, set to go into effect July 1, which threatens to withhold state funding to local governments that do not cooperate with federal immigration agents.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable," she said. "One of my No. 1 responsibilities is to make sure that we keep Iowans safe. And I don’t think it’s unreasonable if somebody that’s here and they’ve broken the law and they have been apprehended, that it’s unreasonable to send them back. Because it’s important that we maintain the safety of Iowans.”
Reynolds distanced herself from multiple inflammatory comments made the past two weeks by U.S. Rep. Steve King, the western Iowa GOP Congressman and a co-chair of Reynolds’ campaign.
King a week ago reposted on social media an immigration opinion piece by a self-described Nazi sympathizer. On Friday, King reposted a picture of what the original poster said were young Hispanic boys of detained parents, with his own comment that the boys appear to be old enough to be tried as criminals, serve in the military or become gang members.
Also on Friday, King said in a radio interview that he does not want Somali Muslims working in Iowa pork plants because, he said, they wouldn’t eat it themselves based on religious objections and would be hoping whomever does eat it will go to hell.
“The rationale is that if infidels are eating this pork, (the Muslims) are not eating it,” King said in a Breitbart radio interview, according to a Politico report. “So as long as they’re preparing this pork for infidels, it helps send them to hell and it must make Allah happy.”
“I don’t want people doing my pork that won’t eat it, let alone hope I go to hell for eating pork chops,” King added.
Iowa Democrats have criticized Reynolds for keeping King as a co-chair for her campaign. She said Friday she does not plan to remove King as a campaign supporter in part because he represents roughly a quarter of the state, but she said she does not agree with King’s comments and added he is not involved in campaign policy discussions.
“We’re not going to agree on everything,” Reynolds said. “I make it clear when asked where I stand on specific issues, and I’ll continue to do that.”
