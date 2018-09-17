WATERLOO — Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the Waterloo Career Center on Monday, emphasizing her commitment to K-12 education.
The center above Central Middle School provides hands-on learning related to specific careers such as construction, business, health care, engineering and many other vocations.
“Education is a priority and will continue to be a priority in my administration,” Reynolds said.
State Rep. Walt Rogers, R-Cedar Falls, and members of the Waterloo Board of Education accompanied Reynolds on her tour.
The governor has promoted science, technology, engineering and math -- or STEM -- education throughout the state.
“I believe what I just saw at the Waterloo Career Center here is really what the future of education should look like,” Reynolds said. “It helps keep the cost of higher education down. Also, kids are more likely to compete when they have an opportunity to participate in programs like this.”
About 20 students and teachers spoke with Reynolds about how the career center has helped enhance education. Reynolds encouraged the students to study, and to stay in Iowa.
“We want to keep you in Iowa,” Reynolds said. “We want you to stay and help us grow the state.”
Reynolds talked about how long it took her to earn her own degree from Iowa State University.
“I was 57 years old when I got my college degree,” Reynolds said. “I spent a lot of time in and out of community colleges.”
She said she wants young people to know it’s never too late to work toward education goals.
Reynolds said she looks forward to highlighting her record during upcoming debates with Democratic gubernatorial challenger Fred Hubbell.
“I am so proud of my historic investment in K-12 education. Only three other states in the country have invested more in K-12 education than Iowa,” Reynolds said.
The debates will take place in Des Moines on Oct. 10, Sioux City on Oct. 17 and Davenport on Oct. 21.