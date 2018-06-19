MITCHELVILLE — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds hedged Tuesday when asked if she would commit Iowa National Guard troops to help federal agents enforce illegal immigration on the U.S. southern border.
Reynolds said it is “horrific” that immigrant children are being separated from their parents while they are processed after crossing the border, and she implored Congress to work with President Donald Trump’s administration to devise a solution.
Governors in eight states announced this week they will withhold or recall National Guard troops from border states over their objections to the Trump administration’s enforcement of immigration policy, which has resulted in thousands of immigrant children being taken away from their parents.
Reynolds, when asked Tuesday, did not commit to a similar action.
“First of all, I haven’t received a request. And this is a really important issue, so I think we need to wait and see what they’re asking of the National Guard, and then we’ll respond at that point,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds’ office later Tuesday added that there have been security reasons for sending National Guard troops to the border, for instance to combat drug or human trafficking, but that Reynolds would not use state resources, including the Iowa National Guard, to separate children from their families.
National media reports, including some images contributed by the federal government, have showed children lying on mattresses on the floor of warehouse-style detention centers. Federal officials insist the children are being cared for, while advocates have expressed concerns about the potential for mental and emotional harm.
The investigative news organization ProPublica published what it says is an audio recording from inside one of the federal detention facilities. One young girl can be heard pleading with an official for permission to call her aunt so she can leave the facility; another can be heard repeatedly crying for her father.
Trump and leaders in his administration have defended the practice as a necessary element of enforcing immigration laws and curtailing illegal immigration.
Many groups and individuals, including Republicans and each of the four living former first ladies, have criticized the policy, some calling it inhumane.
Reynolds joined them in expressing concern for the policy and its impact on immigrant children. Her office said she considers it a cruel policy that she does not support.
“Children are being used as pawns in this situation, and I don’t think that’s the right thing to happen. I’m a mom and a grandma,” Reynolds said Tuesday in her weekly meeting with Iowa reporters. “It’s horrific that children are being used as a pawn in this situation.”
Reynolds said Congress should work with the Trump administration to craft new immigration policy, which she said is overdue. When asked whether the Trump administration should in the meantime alter its enforcement policy and stop separating children from their parents, Reynolds again said she thinks both Congress and the administration need to work together.
“I think everybody can end this. This isn’t a partisan issue. We need everybody working on this,” Reynolds said. “We need to provide stability for families that are living in a very unstable situation. We shouldn’t be separating children from their families, but we are a nation of laws. So we need Congress to act.”
ANOTHER SHOT FIRED IN TRADE WAR
Reynolds said she will continue to urge the Trump administration to consider the impact on agriculture in the budding trade war between the U.S. and China.
Soybean prices have plummeted since the administration has announced $50 billion in new tariffs on Chinese products and China announced retaliatory tariffs, including on soybeans.
One-third of Iowa soybeans are exported to China.
“The same message that I’ve said all along: nobody wins in a trade war,” Reynolds said Tuesday. “We have a fragile ag economy. Right now we’re seeing the economy start to really grow and boom, and we’re seeing positive results from that. But nobody wins in a trade war.”
Iowa government and agricultural leaders, including Reynolds, have implored administration leaders to consider the potential financial harm to farmers ever since Trump first proposed the $50 billion in tariffs in April.
Despite those pleas, Trump made those $50 billion in tariffs official late last week. And after China announced its retaliatory tariffs, Trump this week proposed another $200 billion in tariffs.
The Chinese Commerce Ministry warned it would react again with “a strong countermeasure.”
Reynolds said she is not concerned the administration is not hearing the concerns of Iowa farmers, and that she will continue to work to open new markets for trade agreements.
“We are making some great progress. But again, I want to reiterate, we need to get the (trade) negotiations done,” she said. “It’s just imperative that we look for opportunities to grow our markets, not contract them.”