DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signaled Tuesday she may be open to making it easier for convicted felons to have their voting rights restored upon completion of their sentences.
Iowa is one of a dozen states that does not automatically restore a felon’s voting rights upon the completion of a sentence, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
In 36 states and the District of Columbia, convicted felons’ voting rights are restored automatically after completion of their sentence or their sentence plus parole and probation. In two states, felons never lose voting rights.
In Iowa, convicted felons must complete a survey and show payment on legal fees before having voting rights restored.
Reynolds on Tuesday declined to offer specifics, saying she plans to address the topic in her condition of the state address in January. But she said her administration is considering some criminal justice reforms, and suggested felons’ voting rights could be a part of that package.
“We’re going to sit down and we’re going to have a conversation, talk about that,” Reynolds said Tuesday during her weekly meeting with reporters. “We’re working on it, and I’m going to lay all of that out in my condition of the state.”
Florida voters in the Nov. 6 elections passed a state constitutional amendment to restore voting rights to residents who have served their sentences for felony conviction.
“That’s why we’re going to take a look at it,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to sit down, and I’m looking forward to making some recommendations next year.”
Reynolds said she recently was at one of her grandchildren’s sporting events when an Iowan who recently had his voting rights restored after completing his sentence for a felony conviction approached. Reynolds said the man thanked her for her administration reaching out with a phone call to let him know his voting rights had been restored.
“He said, ‘I can’t even begin to tell you the dignity that I felt because I had gotten my life back, to be able to go in and vote,’” Reynolds said.