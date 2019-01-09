Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Eric Hosette, the firefighter who was killed Saturday in an explosion at a grain processing facility in Clinton.
In a statement Wednesday, Reynolds called Hosette “a courageous firefighter who served with valor and distinction.”
“We will always remember his sacrifice and the outstanding example of service he left to all Iowans,” she added. “My prayers go out to his family, friends, and community during this extremely difficult time.”
Authorities say Hosette, a 33-year-old lieutenant and 12-year veteran with the department, was killed several hours after firefighters had arrived at Clinton's Archer Daniels Mitchell facility in response to a fire. Fire officials were still investigating the explosion's cause.
Hosette is survived by his wife and daughter.
Another firefighter, Adam Cain, was also injured in the explosion. He was still recovering from his injuries at an Iowa City hospital as of Monday.
The governor’s order, which began Friday and lasts until sunset on Saturday, applies to flags around the Capitol Complex in Des Moines along with all public buildings in the state. Others are encouraged to do the same as a sign of respect, according to the governor’s office.