Try 3 months for $3
Turkey pardon
Buy Now

Two turkeys were pardoned from the Thanksgiving table by Gov. Kim Reynolds in the annual tradition, held Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the governor's mansion on Terrace Hill in Des Moines.

 Erin Murphy/Times Bureau

One of two turkeys pardoned by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds stayed comfortably away from the photo-op with his compatriot. The turkeys were pardoned from the Thanksgiving table by Reynolds in the annual tradition, held Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the governor's mansion on Terrace Hill in Des Moines. This year's turkeys --- Washington and Henry --- are named after the counties that house the Iowa farm on which they were raised, owned by Iowa Turkey Federation president Russell Yoder. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags