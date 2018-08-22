The Rock Island County Board approved a $1.3 million contract Tuesday night with Fidlar Technologies to digitize all of the county recorder’s records dating back to 1835.
In order to pass, the contract had to be considered and a resolution passed to transfer the funds. The contract passed on an 18-1-1 vote, with J. Robert Westpfahl casting the lone “no” vote. However, he did vote in favor of transferring the funds. Board member Mia Mayberry abstained from both votes, citing possible conflict of interest because of her employer’s business dealings with Fidlar. Members Scott Terry, Kimberly Callaway Thompson and Jeffrey Deppe were absent.
Kelly Fisher, county recorder, and some of her employees were on hand to watch the vote. After the vote, Fisher said she couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.
“I think the board did the right thing, and I am excited and ready to get started,” Fisher said. “I’m going to make a phone call in the morning and we are off to the races. As I said before, this is going to be a win-win. I am just so happy.”
The project will cost $1,329,360.35, with half of the money — $664,683.17 — being paid upfront. Half of that money, or $332,342.58, will come from the recorder’s document fund. The rest will be financed at 5 percent interest and is slated to be paid off in 2023.
However, the money from the project will be paid off and reimbursed back to the general fund from the recorder’s office fund.
“It was just one of those projects where literally every piece fell into place,” Fisher said. “The beauty of this project is it does not impact the taxpayers. We don’t need any more taxes in Rock Island County.”
She said she had worked for the county for 26½ years, and had wanted to go digital since before she became recorder six years ago.
Fisher said the initial scanning of documents would involve two teams of four each working 12-hour shifts on a 24-hour schedule for two weeks straight. Overall, it will take 13 months for the documents to be completely available online.
The books will be moved from the courthouse and into the basement of the county building. The recorders office will be located on the second floor.