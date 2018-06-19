Rock Island County Board members on Tuesday approved writing off nearly $2.7 million in debt owed to Hope Creek Care Center.
The county-owned facility, 4343 Kennedy Drive, East Moline, is $4.1 million in debt, according to the center's financial aging report prepared by Bill Gabelmann of the Bettendorf accounting firm Honkamp Krueger. At least $2.7 million of that debt is older than 210 days.
The resolution states Medicare accounts with unpaid balances more than 365 days old and Illinois Medicaid accounts with balances more than 180 days old shall be written off on an ongoing basis.
Private pay accounts 180 days and older will be sent to L&M Accounts, a Moline-based collection agency. Accounts the collection agency deems are uncollectible shall also be written off on an ongoing basis.
Approval of the resolution came despite pushback from several board members during a robust 15-minute discussion. Six opposed the vote: Cecelia O'Brien, D-Moline; Dewayne Cremeens, R-Port Byron; Mike Steffen, R-Moline; Robert Reagan, R-Moline; Ron Oelke, R-Andalusia; and Richard Morthland, R-Cordova.
"My common sense tells me this is just wrong to let Illinois get away with a writeoff," O'Brien said. "We are sending a message to the state that it’s OK not to pay us."
"We’re trying to clean up the books from several years ago. We’re trying to fix a situation," board chairman Kenneth "Moose" Maranda said.
According to the financial aging report presented by Gabelmann, $672,628 of debt older than 210 days is owed by residents through private pay arrangements, and $225,107 is resident liability. The state of Illinois owes Hope Creek $576,748 for Medicaid reimbursement, with another $105,000 in pending payments.
Medicare owes the facility nearly $500,000 in debt older than 210 days.
Dr. Rod Simmer, R-Rock Island, explained to board members that Medicare can be billed up to one year, but Medicaid only has a 180-day window. If there are coding errors or other data entry mistakes, the bill will not be paid if it is not corrected before 180 days.
"Medicaid and Medicare are two different animals," Simmer said. "Medicaid is the state, and Medicare is Federal. Unfortunately with Medicaid, it’s a 180-day window. Sometimes the person entering it into the system makes mistakes and it gets kicked out and you don’t hear about for another month or two. Medicaid doesn’t go back. Once you’re done, you’re done. You can’t go back."
O'Brien persisted that the county will be giving the state a "free pass" by writing off the debt.
"I’m reading this resolution and I can’t vote for it because it lets Medicare and Medicaid off the hook," O'Brien said. "Apparently the state and the Feds get a free pass.
"My father sat down every month and wrote a check out of his tiny budget to make up the shortfall that the state didn’t pay for my mom at the nursing home for years. It irks me that these people in Springfield and D.C. are not going to pay us because we got some codes wrong. It’s one rule for them and it’s one rule for us. I cannot vote for this; I cannot support it."
"It’s always a day worth marking on your calendar when Ms. O’Brien and I agree," Morthland said. "I will not support the resolution."
Board member Scott Terry, D-Rock Island, said he, too, was angry when he read the resolution, until he heard more information.
"In listening to Dr. Simmer and some folks who are more knowledgeable, it seems to me we are not giving them a free pass," Terry said. "The Feds are already following law. We are not giving anyone a free pass. This is just us clearing up our accounting."
Oelke said he opposed allowing Hope Creek to write off the debt because it cheats county taxpayers.
"I think it's a slap in the face to the taxpayers," he said. "(Hope Creek) can't tell us how much of (the debt) was our fault; if we were bad at coding claims and we didn't get reimbursed. But to write all that off, I think it's a slap in the face to the taxpayers."
Also on Tuesday, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos awarded four sheriff's department employees with lifesaving awards: Lt. Don DeLoose, Sgt. Janice McBride, correctional officer Nino Saldivar, and bailiff John Gartelos.