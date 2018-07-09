A developer looking to purchase and refurbish Century Woods and Heather Ridge Apartments will have to wait until the next Rock Island City Council meeting to find out if a TIF district will be approved.
Developer Millenia Housing Development plans to invest $65 million into refurbishing the two public housing sites. Century Woods was constructed in 1941 and has 41 buildings, located at 1400 5th St. Heather Ridge Apartments is located at 9500 14th St. West.
A TIF district refunds a portion of the new tax money earned back to the developer for a certain amount of time, which is determined by the council.
Typically, council members vote to suspend the rules and pass an ordinance on the first reading. In order for that to work, a super majority of the whole council, or five out of seven, must vote yes. At the council meeting Monday night, one alderman, David Geenan, was absent.
The council did vote 4-2 to consider the ordinances needed to create the TIF district. Aldermen Stephen Tollenaer and Dylan Parker voted "no." Aldermen Ivory Clark, Virgil Mayberry, James Spurgetis and Joshua Schipp voted "yes."
A vote will be held at the next meeting, scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 23. A simple majority vote is needed to pass the TIF.
Prior to the meeting, Parker told the media that he empathizes with the residents of the two facilities, but asked where TIF districts end. He said the current owners should have not let the properties get into the condition that they currently are in.
"I would simply like to see capital invested in Rock Island without needing tax breaks from the taxpayers of Rock Island," Parker said. "I just am worried about creating a precedence, or continuing a precedence, where every single landlord, or every single developer, will come into the city of Rock Island and say 'hey, I need a TIF district.' We owe it to the taxpayers to not constantly cut funding to the schools and to the county and different taxing bodies."
Schipp said that he was thankful for Millenia Housing coming to the city and looking to spend money to rehabilitate the facilities. He said the company has a good reputation and makes a positive impact on the lives of those residing in the properties the company takes over.
"If there were other businesses in the world that wanted to come in and put this kind of money up and this kind of investment into this property, they could have done it at any time," Schipp said. "The fact of the matter is, they don't exist."
Clark said he did not see anyone rushing in to invest money either.
Mayberry said he thinks this project might be "the greatest thing I believe that has ever happened in the city of Rock Island."
Tollenaer said the TIF district is supposed to last 23 years, and it might even outlive him.
"I will be dead before all this, the property taxpayers of Rock Island County will still be paying for this and I won't even be around," Tollenaer said.
Mayor Mike Thoms explained that the development is new dollars coming into the city and that if the project doesn't happen, none of the taxing bodies would see any of the new revenue anyway.
"Property values have to go up in value for it to be taxed more, and at this point it doesn't look like it's going to go up in value unless you do something with it," Thoms said.