A public hearing was held Monday night to discuss a TIF designation for a $65 million project that will refurbish Century Woods and Heather Ridge Apartments.
Council members heard from Millenia Housing Development manager Mark Ciepiel, who touted the many changes and updates that could be coming to the properties.
"We are trying to improve the homes of low-income tenants in your community," Ciepiel said "I also want to reiterate that all 230 rental homes at Century Woods, are, and will continue to be 100 percent affordable and restricted to low-income residents under a long-term Section 8 contract long after this project is complete."
He said no one would be displaced by the updates.
"What we are trying to do here is transform Century Woods and bring it up to that standard of 2018 rental livability at affordable rents," Ciepiel said.
A resident of Heather Ridge Apartments, Wendy MacDonald, spoke in favor of the remodel.
"We are very excited for this project," MacDonald said. "I believe Heather Ridge first was built back in the early '70s, and I don't think it has been updated."
Century Woods was constructed in 1941 and has 41 buildings, located at 1400 5th St. Heather Ridge Apartments is located at 9500 14th St. West.
Approximately $28 million will be spent on Heather Ridge Apartments, which will also receive a new community center on-site. Century Woods will receive approximately $36 million in upgrades.
The next step will be for a resolution to be drafted and voted on by the council, which should happen within the next 90 days.