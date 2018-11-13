A procedural issue derailed the drafting of a liquor ordinance that would ban selling single-serving containers in downtown Rock Island.
The final vote was 3-2 in favor of the city attorney drafting an ordinance to be voted on and discussed later. However the motion failed because the vote must be a majority of the entire council, meaning four votes were needed.
Aldermen Dylan Parker, Virgil Mayberry and James Spurgetis voted in favor of the drafting. Aldermen Stephen Tollenaer and David Geenan voted against it. Aldermen Ivory Clark and Joshua Schipp were absent.
At issue is an increase in the amount of citations police have handed out for public intoxication and loitering on the plaza during the middle of the day.
The only business in the area sells the single-serving liquor in that area, according to Randy Tweet, city manager, is 2nd Avenue Market, 1726 2nd Ave.
Nishan Singh, speaking on behalf of his parents, said this ordinance would have “a huge financial impact” on their business.
“Single-serve alcohol containers have helped our business tremendously,” Singh said. “I personally feel banning them will not solve the problem. We see more things like candy wrappers or potato chip bags on the street. It’s more an issue of human behavior.”
Parker said he was not buying that argument. He said he had to call 911 because someone was sitting right outside the store on the doorstep drinking alcohol.
According to police Chief Jeff VenHuizen, 89 citations have been given out this year, with 79 passed out in the central business district. Most of those tickets have been repeat offenders, and only nine have been paid, VenHuizen said.
“In 2017, we issued a total of 35 possession of alcohol in a public rightaway tickets, 23 of which were in the central business district,” VenHuizen said.
Mayor Mike Thoms said he was concerned that the grocery store had the wrong liquor license, operating more like a convenience store.
Tollenaer said the city was wrong for stopping the sale of 40-ounce cans and single-serve alcohol bottles. He asked Singh what was there left for him to sell?
Singh said six packs, 12 packs and single-serve tall cans of beer. He said the issue was they needed to be able to sell the less expensive containers.
After the meeting, Parker said that the idea for an ordinance would be brought back again in the future.