Rock Island County administrator Jim Snider told the county board Wednesday that this would be “a challenging year” as the county faces a FY2019 projected revenue deficit of $950,000.
County auditor April Palmer said the FY2019 budget will be talked about in coming months as the county enters budget planning season.
Snider said he strongly opposes balancing the budget the way the county has previously and that the board would be hearing some “real strong recommendations” on how to fix the problem.
“One of the big issues we are seeing this year, and April has kind of hit on it over and over again, is that our projected revenues across the board are predominately down,” Snider said.
It has been previously reported that the county has shifted money around internally by borrowing from one fund and loaning it to another.
Palmer said that Hope Creek Care Center currently has $1 million more in loans this year than in fiscal year 2017, and anticipates $386,000 less in revenue over the time period.
Hope Creek’s payroll makes up a large portion of the care center’s expenses, coming in at $378,500 every two weeks.
“For this year, so far, the good news is that they are under budget by about 14 percent,” Palmer said.
In other business, Snider said now is the time to figure out what should be saved from the courthouse before demolition begins. He said that over the next few weeks he will be “glad to operate as the gatekeeper” to coordinate those efforts, and asked board members to let him know if there was anything they were concerned about keeping.
Snider said that the memorial tablets in the stairwell of the courthouse will be removed before demolition.
Board member Mia Mayberry asked Snider if the monuments outside the courthouse will be left where they are. He said that, as he understood it, nothing outside was to be moved.