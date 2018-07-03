A Clinton area Democrat with a human services background is announcing her candidacy to replace Sen. Rita Hart on the ballot in the 49th state Senate district.
Patti Robinson, who directed the Medicaid case management for Clinton County for years, said she is eager to focus on education, lowering the cost of health care and promoting higher-paying jobs.
"I'm a person who wants to help my neighbors and my whole community," she said in an interview Tuesday.
Robinson is seeking to replace Hart on the Democratic ballot in the district, which covers all of Clinton County and parts of northern Scott County.
Hart was chosen to run for lieutenant governor last month by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Fred Hubbell.
A special convention will be called to replace Hart on the ballot. That likely will happen next week. Robinson is the only person to have announced a candidacy for the position.
Chris Cournoyer, president of the Pleasant Valley School Board, is the Republican candidate for the Senate seat.
Robinson said Tuesday she believes the decision to turn over the state's Medicaid program to private insurance companies to manage has turned out to be a debacle, causing stress for people in the program. She said she wants to fix it.
She also said she would have voted against the tax cut Republicans in the legislature approved this year. Democrats say the cuts will starve state government of revenues needed for things like education.
Robinson, who lives a few miles north of Clinton, has a bachelor's degree from Augustana College in speech therapy and an associate's degree in human services from Ellsworth Community College, which is in Iowa Falls.
She previously has worked with children with disabilities as a para-educator and currently provides case management services for the Salvation Army.
She has been on the ballot to run for county supervisor in Clinton County but will now drop that bid.