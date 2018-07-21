DAVENPORT — U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, said Saturday that Republicans have “doubled down” on the immigration issue going into the midterm elections. But, he added, Democrats should emphasize that treating people fleeing persecution with decency won’t threaten American borders.
Merkley, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, was in Davenport on Saturday, visiting with about 50 people about immigration at the United Food and Commercial Workers union hall on West Central Park Avenue.
The second-term senator also knocked on doors with a couple of legislative candidates in Scott County, part of a swing through the state that included helping to raise money for Democratic candidates.
Merkley got widespread attention earlier this year when he tried to visit a facility in Texas, where children had been separated from their parents.
The family separation practice prompted an outcry among critics, and the Trump administration subsequently reversed itself.
However, dealing with people who have crossed the border illegally or who are seeking asylum continues to be unsettled. And Merkley pushed Saturday for the administration to reinstate a program that had success getting people seeking to come to the U.S. to immigration proceedings without putting them into detention.
The Trump administration ended the program, saying it cost too much money and that there were other alternative diversion programs.
The immigration issue, which President Trump leveraged to political success in 2016, has ignited people on the left, lately much due to the revulsion at images of children being separated from their parents and held in confinement.
Some activists on the left also have called for abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.
Republicans have been critical of that position and forced a vote in the House on Wednesday seeking to put Democrats on record on the matter.
In an interview, Merkley said it was appropriate to look at reforming and perhaps renaming the agency, known as ICE. But he said pushing for abolishing the agency could be counterproductive.
“I personally think it confuses the conversation,” he said.
He said the issue is about treating people with respect, especially children.
“This is not a conversation about border security. Democrats voted for border security. This is a conversation about the dark and evil strategy of deliberately inflicting harm on children that Trump and (Attorney General Jeff) Sessions adopted,” Merkley said.
The Trump administration has defended itself, saying the children in detention are well treated, and that it is determined to stop illegal border crossings.
Jean Simpson, a Democratic legislative candidate who attended the forum Saturday, said she appreciated Merkley’s willingness to go to Texas and see the situation first hand.
“I like anybody who goes to the front lines of a situation and gets information where it’s at,” she said.
Merkley has said he’s exploring the possibility of a presidential bid. He said Saturday that he is seeking to find whether the issues he cares about resonate with people in Iowa — and “whether I’m the right person to help advocate for those things.”
“I’ll probably get a sense of that by November,” he said.
Merkley is one of several Democrats who are considering 2020 bids.
This is his second trip to Iowa in the last couple months. He also was here last year.