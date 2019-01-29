MOLINE — Former City Administrator Doug Maxeiner will receive 20 weeks of severance pay as part of a separation agreement for his resignation from the city Jan. 22.
City council members passed a resolution Tuesday night advancing the agreement for approval at the Feb. 5 meeting, assuming Maxeiner signs off on the document.
Council members made no comment on the matter, and Maxeiner was not present at the meeting.
Alderman Dick Potter, 4th Ward, had attributed Maxeiner's sudden departure to "the culmination of a near-poisonous atmosphere that exists between some aldermen and some senior staff."
Maxeiner was hired in May 2017 at a salary of $157,500. According to the 2019 budget, Maxeiner's salary had risen to $182,585, including benefits and an annual automobile allowance of $4,800.
According to the agreement, Maxeiner's severance pay of about $70,225 will be paid in one lump sum in addition to any unused and accrued vacation time.
For its part, the city of Moline agrees to provide Maxeiner with a positive written reference letter "the language of which will be determined by Moline in its sole discretion."
The agreement states Maxeiner will surrender any rights to court action against the city or accept any damages filed on his behalf by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission or any other governmental agency.
The agreement includes a clause stating Maxeiner must refrain from making verbal or written comments about his termination "that potentially could jeopardize or have a negative impact on the economic interest or reputation of Moline."
Maxeiner will agree to never seek employment with the city again, and any dispute over the separation agreement must be settled by binding arbitration.
Maxeiner has 21 days in which to consider the agreement and seven days following the execution of the agreement to revoke it by providing written notice to Mayor Stephanie Acri.
Once the seven-day revocation period has passed, Maxeiner will receive his severance and vacation pay.
Public Works Director J.D. Schulte has been appointed interim city administrator. Council members on Tuesday approved paying Schulte an additional 10 percent of his current salary of $130,000 as compensation for the extra duties.
Council members also approved hiring GovHR Vice President Mark Peterson to assist in the search for a new city administrator at a cost of $125 an hour. Peterson is expected to spend two days a week in Moline until the position is filled.