DES MOINES — The U.S. attorney general aired his grievances with federal judges during his remarks Friday to a gathering of judicial system officials in Iowa.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions addressed the Eighth Circuit Judicial Conference on Friday at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines.
Sessions used a sizable portion of his 26-minute address criticizing some federal judges’ rulings against policies implemented by President Donald Trump’s administration, including a ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries and the withholding of federal grants to cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration officials.
The travel ban ruling was reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court, which upheld the ban.
“I’m the top lawyer for the executive branch. It’s a co-equal branch. It’s entitled to proper respect from the legislative and the judicial branch, too,” Sessions said. “And of course judges aren’t sent from Olympus. They are not always correct. Indeed, our appeals in a number of cases have borne fruit in total or in part.”
Sessions said the rulings that were eventually overturned were costly to taxpayers and delayed actions taken by the administration. And he said those initial rulings provoked criticism of the Trump administration from the media and advocacy groups.
“I may have withdrawal symptoms when this thing is over. The constant criticism kind of wakes you up in the morning. ‘What are they going to say today,’” Sessions said. “I’ve got lawyers, 100,000 people in the Department of Justice who represent all these federal agencies with all their millions of employees and I’m expected to know everything that’s happening. And when it doesn’t get right they’re going to put me in jail. That’s kind of sometimes the way I feel about it.”
Sessions spoke briefly about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Kavanaugh is Trump’s second high court nominee; the first, Neil Gorsuch, is scheduled to speak later at the conference later Friday.
Sessions said he thinks Democrats are asking for more documentation than they need in Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.
“It’s an impeccable resume by any measure. He has experience at the highest levels of the private sector, the executive branch and the judiciary. He has won respect at every level,” Sessions said of Kavanaugh. “Those records and his hearing will confirm what Judge Kavanaugh’s reputation is, that he will be a truly great Supreme Court justice.”
Sessions also highlighted the Trump administration’s appointment of judges to other federal courts.
“The president’s judicial philosophy, I think, is a reason he got elected. He stated it boldly in the campaign. He laid out a thoughtful vision of what judges should do, and he had the courage to put out a Supreme Court list of actual names for the voters to see,” Sessions said. “He told the American people he wanted judges who would respect the text, history and role of the co-equal branches. President Trump has kept that promise. He’s nominated faithful, restrained judges of the highest caliber to court after court.”
Protesters gathered outside the Iowa Events Center to object to the administration’s policies on immigration, LGBTQ discrimination and voters’ rights.