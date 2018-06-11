DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday for seven counties in response to flooding and severe weather that has occurred in Iowa since June 7.
The governor's proclamation covers Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Howard and Winneshiek counties. It will allow state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather in those affected areas.
At this time, the only state resource requested, according to the governor’s office, are the activation of the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant and Disaster Case Management programs.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.
Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim, according to state officials.
Disaster Case Management is a program designed to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation, according to the governor’s office.
For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, Iowans are urged to contact their local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.
Residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported, state officials said.
The damage report information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies. Report damage through the link provided at www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov, state officials said Monday.