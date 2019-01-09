HULL, Iowa — State Sen. Randy Feenstra will attempt to upset the dynamics of Republican politics in Iowa, as he readies a primary challenge to veteran Rep. Steve King in 2020.
Feenstra of Hull, Iowa, will open a federal campaign committee, he said. A campaign website -- feenstraforcongress -- went live Wednesday morning. Feenstra also opened a Twitter campaign account, reworking the prior account he had as a state senator.
"What we've seen this past week from the new Democratic majority in Congress is appalling," Feenstra said in a statement. "They've made it clear that they want nothing less than to raise taxes to historic levels, ignore the rule of law and undo the successes made by President Trump. The President needs effective conservative leaders in Congress who will not only support his agenda, but actually get things done."
Feenstra, who turns 50 in mid-January, was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2008. His third term runs through 2020 -- he would have to give up his state Senate seat to run for Congress.
King narrowly defeated Democrat J.D. Scholten in November, his closest race since he first ran for Congress in 2003. The outspoken Republican came under fire for his support for far-right politicians and parties with ties to white supremacy.
King, who lives in Kiron, Iowa, handily won eight terms in years when the Northwest Iowa congressional districts had 50,000 to 70,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.
The 4th District covers 39 counties in Northwest and North Central Iowa.