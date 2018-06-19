SIOUX CITY — Defending U.S. immigration policy of separating children from their parents at the southern border, U.S. Rep. Steve King on Tuesday compared the detention centers for minors to playgrounds.
"There's nothing cruel about this. These are children that are cared for, with better care than they get in their home country. They get everything they need. They get a warm and comfortable place to sleep," King said in an impromptu interview with TMZ on the way to a vehicle.
King, who cited seeing an immigrant detention center for minors as recently in 2014, pushed back against multiple media reports describing the holding areas as cages.
"It was not a cage. It was a great big area. ... It would be the same kind of (chain link) fence that is on a playground," King said in the video interview, which he shared in a tweet on his official Twitter account.
He noted how boys and girls were separated into different areas, with air conditioning and a place to play soccer under the guidance of coaches.
"They are exercising indoors, with air conditioning," King said.
King, a Republican who represents Iowa's 4th District, is a longtime immigration policy hardliner who supports building a wall at the Mexican border.
Under a change in policy announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions in April, the Trump administration has adopted a "zero tolerance" of individuals illegally crossing the U.S. border. In an estimated 2,300 instances, minors have been separated from their migrant parents after they've been charged. Authorities say they are required to separate the children because they can not legally be held in an adult detention center.
The issue has been boiling nationally over the last week. On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen addressed the issue with the National Sheriffs' Association in New Orleans.
"We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does, for doing the job that the American people expect us to do," Nielsen said. "Illegal actions have and must have consequences. No more free passes, no more get-out-of-jail-free cards."
Trump spoke about the issues with Republican lawmakers Tuesday afternoon.
A Quinnipiac Poll released on Monday showed 66 percent of those oppose the Trump administration policy of separating children from their parents who cross the U.S. border illegally. In the poll, 91 percent of Democrats opposed the policy, while 55 percent of Republicans supported it.
In a related tweet on Tuesday, King wrote, "The flood of illegals stops ONLY when the people accepting them stop accepting them. #NoAmnesty Illegal aliens of all ages will continue to pour across our borders until substantially more are deported than the number of those who arrive seeking amnesty."
More Siouxland lawmakers were addressing the issue the last two days. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Nebraska, tweeted, "Unless there is a sign of abuse or neglect, mothers should not be separated from their children."
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, in a release said "the best course of action to stop family separation at the border is for Congress to act. There are already a number of commonsense solutions being considered that can both protect our borders and keep families intact, including the (U..S. Sen. Ted) Cruz proposal which I have agreed to cosponsor.”
Rounds said that bill, the Protect Kids and Parents Act, has several good elements. He said it would authorize new temporary shelters, with accommodations to keep families together and mandate that illegal immigrant families must be kept together, absent aggravated criminal conduct or threat of harm to the children.