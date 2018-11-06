SIOUX CITY, Iowa —Republican U.S. Rep Steve King won reelection by a narrow margin Tuesday night, gaining 50 percent of the vote.
King usually wins by a wide margin in the conservative 4th Congressional District, but he but faced a stiff challenge from his Democratic challenger this year. J.D. Scholten, was well funded and ran an energetic campaign.
With 91 percent of districts reporting, King had 146,849 votes to Scholten's 139,213 votes.
The win came as King banned Iowa's largest newspaper from his election night events in Sioux City.
The Des Moines Register reports it requested credentials to cover the event, but King's son, Jeff King, responded Tuesday with an email saying, "We are not granting credentials to the Des Moines Register or any other leftist propaganda media outlet with no concern for reporting the truth."
A telephone call left by The Associated Press with the King campaign wasn't immediately returned.
King has faced criticism from Republican officials and lost funding from business group after he tweeted support for a white nationalist candidate for Toronto mayor and praised a nationalist party in Austria with Nazi ties. Most of the criticism came in light of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
King says media reports have been inaccurate and unfair.