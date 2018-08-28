KEY RACES

These races are considered by Iowa Democrats and Republicans to be competitive and could determine which party controls the lawmaking agenda in the Iowa House for the next two years. An (i) designates the incumbent in the race.

SUBURBS

District: 38

Area: southern portions of Ankeny

Democrat: Heather Matson

Republican: Kevin Koester (i)

Outlook: This is another prototypical suburban district that Republicans have won in the past but Democrats feel they have a chance to win this fall.

District: 42

Area: southern portion of West Des Moines

Democrat: Kristin Sunde

Republican: Peter Cownie (i)

Outlook: Cownie faced an unexpectedly close challenge in 2016, and Democrats have targeted his seat again. Republicans feel better prepared this year to protect Cownie, but it is the kind of suburban district that could swing if the blue wave materializes.

District: 43

Area: portions of West Des Moines, Windsor Heights and Clive

Democrat: Jennifer Konfrst

Republican: Michael Boal

Libertarian: Chad Brewbaker

Outlook: This is an open seat after Republican House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow moved west into a new district. Hagenow said he moved for family reasons, not because the politically changing district would have put him in danger of losing his re-election bid. Konfrst lost to Hagenow by just 3.2 percentage points in 2016. Republicans said this race will be a “slugfest” and concede it’s a prime opportunity for a Democratic pickup.

District: 60

Area: Black Hawk County, including the southern and western portions of Cedar Falls and Waterloo

Democrat: Dave Williams

Republican: Walt Rogers (i)

Outlook: Republicans are confident Rogers will win re-election to a fifth term, but Democrats think they have a shot here, saying Rogers has not had to run in a political environment like this year’s. Rogers and Williams are practically neighbors; they live on the same street in Cedar Falls.

District: 67

Area: portions of Cedar Rapids, Marion, Hiawatha and Robins

Democrat: Eric Gjerde

Republican: Ashley Hinson (i)

Outlook: Democrats’ hopes here are placed in those suburban voters. Republicans are confident in Hinson, who is well-known in the area as a former local television news anchor.

District: 68

Area: portions of Mario and southeastern Linn County

Democrat: Molly Donahue

Republican: Randy Ray

Outlook: This open seat is another top Democratic target after the retirement of Republican Rep. Ken Rizer. Republicans know they are in for a fight in this suburban district.

District: 92

Area: Scott County, excluding most of Davenport but including Eldridge

Democrat: Jean Simpson

Republican: Ross Paustian (i)

Outlook: This seat has gone back-and-forth between the parties in recent elections, and Democrats feel they can win it back this year.

OBAMA-TRUMP DISTRICTS

District: 51

Area: Mitchell and Howard counties, and portions of Worth and Winneshiek counties

Democrat: Tim Knutson

Republican: Jane Bloomingdale (i)

Outlook: Democrats think they could flip this district, which Obama won in 2012 by nearly 12 percentage points. It swung wildly in 2016 to Trump, who won it by more than 23 points.

District: 55

Area: portions of Winneshiek, Fayette and Clayton counties

Democrat: Kayla Koether

Republican: Michael Bergan (i)

Outlook: Along with District 43, this is one of the top races in which Democrats have the most confidence and Republicans are most worried. It’s another Obama-Trump district: Obama won it by nearly 12 points in 2012 and Trump by more than 7 points in 2016.

District: 56

Area: portions of Allamakee and Clayton counties

Democrat: Lori Egan

Republican: Annie Osmundson

Outlook: This seat is open after the retirement of Kristi Hager; Osmundson is Hager’s former capitol clerk. Democrat Patti Ruff held the seat from 2013 to 2016, and Democrats think they can win the seat back this fall. This was another wild-swinging district in the past two presidential elections: Obama won it by 5 percentage points and Trump by 25.

District: 91

Area: southern and eastern Muscatine County, including Muscatine

Democrat: Laura Liegois

Republican: Gary Carlson (i)

Outlook: Democrats are optimistic this district is poised to swing back in their direction. Obama won here by nearly 17 points while Trump won it by 6.

GOP COUNTER-OFFENSIVE

District: 9

Area: much of Webster County, including Fort Dodge

Democrat: Megan Srinivas

Republican: Ann Meyer

Outlook: This seat is open after Democrat Helen Miller retired. Republicans are confident they can flip this seat, which would give Democrats at least one more to flip in return in order to gain a majority.

District: 14

Area: Woodbury County, excluding most of Sioux City

Democrat: Tim Kacena (i)

Republican: Robert Henderson

Outlook: While Republicans will be mostly on the defensive in this year’s election, they think there are some opportunities to beat Democratic incumbents, including this seat.

District: 15

Area: northern and western portions of Council Bluffs

Democrat: Charlie McConkey (i)

Republican: LeAnn Hughes

Outlook: Republicans feel they can defeat McConkey after upsetting former Senate Majority Leader Mike Gronstal in this area in 2016.