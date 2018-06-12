Teamsters Local 371 believes it is the victim of bad faith bargaining by Rock Island County and has filed a grievance with the Illinois Labor Relations Board.
The dispute is over the hiring of an assistant foreman to supervise 14 employees from Teamsters Local 371 who do highway maintenance for the county, according to Chuck Frenell, principal officer of the local.
Frenell said that, during October 2017 negotiations with then-county administrator David Ross, it was decided because of the county’s financial problems it would not fill the assistant foreman post. Instead, the county would pay one person on the crew $1 more an hour to lead the crew.
The Teamsters local agreed to a pay freeze for two years as part of the agreement, Frenell said. He noted the county engineer and a foreman already oversee the employees.
But two weeks ago, he said, a person hired by the county began as an assistant foreman.
Kurt Davis, interim Rock Island County administrator, said that person is being paid $62,400 per year, plus benefits and pension contributions and a county vehicle.
Frenell said he believes the cost of the position reaches close to $100,000, including health care benefits, pension contribution and a company vehicle for a daily roundtrip of about 60 miles from Hillsdale, Illinois, to Rock Island.
The county's highway department is funded by road tax receipts, motor fuel tax receipts and bridge tax receipts, Frenell said.
"So they are showing us how they are losing money each year," Frenell said. "We wanted them to utilize language that was already in the contract in regards to lead men instead of hiring an assistant foreman, but have lead people run the crews, and that would save the county money.
Frenell said the local's dispute with the county began in January with a newspaper advertisement seeking a public works assistant maintenance foreman. He said they were told by Davis the post was added because it was budgeted, and it was his job to fill it.
"So all through the negotiations, we agreed to take a two-year pay freeze, and they (the county) would not hire an assistant foreman and utilize lead people," Frenell said.
"We voted and ratified a contract based on what was said at the negotiating table," he said. "We believe they shouldn’t have hired one at all and utilized the language of the contract, utilizing lead people to take the leadership position."
Davis declined to comment on the October 2017 negotiations, saying he was not not part of those discussions.