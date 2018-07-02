The Rock Island County Recorder's office still has no place to go.
Following a contentious special meeting Monday night, county board members decided to refer the matter to the public works and facilities committee. Administrator Jim Snider, along with the committee, will make a recommendation to the board on where to move the recorder's office. The committee meets July 9.
The recorder's office and juvenile court services are moving out of the 123-year-old courthouse, which has been cited for asbestos and other hazards. The recorder's office had planned to move into the county office building, 1504 3rd Ave.
County board chairman Kenneth “Moose” Maranda sent a letter to board members June 25 telling them a structural engineer’s study has determined the second floor of the county office building cannot bear the weight of the records and files that would accompany a recorder’s office move. Maranda did not name the engineer or provide a written copy of the report.
Recorder Kelly Fisher said the office has more than 2,000 books, each weighing 22 pounds. Some of the larger books with maps weigh more than 60 pounds. She said 4,000-square-feet would be optimal, and include a research room for visitors.
Court services director Trent Vandersnick said there is no location yet for juvenile court services, either.
Board members expressed their frustration over the lack of planning. Rod Simmer said a weight study should have been done earlier and lectured the Public Building Commission for making construction of the Justice Center annex a priority over relocating the recorder's office.
"The PBC needs to be chastised for this," Simmer said. "Now we’re down to the wire and we just find out the (recorder’s office) can’t move in there because it doesn’t support the (weight). Where was their forethought? They made sure all their (expletive) offices were in the (annex), that they had their break room, they had their library. But did they take care of the moneymaker?" Simmer said, referring to the recorder's office, which brings in more than $1 million in revenue to the county each year.
"No, they didn’t," Simmer said. "And here we are, trying to find (Fisher) a spot. This should have been done two years ago, not now. Shame on them."
Board member Scott Deppe said the public works committee had not been updating board members on activity.
"Where is (Fisher) going and how are we going to pay for it," Deppe said.
"I can’t answer that right now," Maranda said.
Fisher said she was reviewing notes from board meetings last year which stated her office would be moved into the county building, with boxes unpacked, by December 2017.
"I do not want to walk out of here without saying my piece," Fisher said.
"Every time we have a board meeting it’s, 'let’s vote on that next month,'" Fisher said. "Going forward, why was a weight study not done until the 11th hour. The phone rings both ways. My name has been in the paper quite a bit recently, and nobody’s called me. Let’s start working together cohesively. It just seems like common sense."