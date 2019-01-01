As Iowa Quad-City government leaders are organizing budget planning sessions set to begin in the coming weeks, one lingering uncertainty is what will become of a block of state money they rely on to provide services to residents.
Commonly known as backfill, the annual funding was part of a 2013 agreement to ease the burden on local governments after state tax breaks reduced the amount of property taxes they collect. Now, as state lawmakers prepare to return to Des Moines in this month, some Quad-Cities government budget planners say they’re forced to guess what state contributions will look like if new legislation passes to eliminate those payments next year.
“The backfill is really the biggest question mark that Davenport and other (Iowa) cities are facing for the 2020 budget,” said Brandon Wright, Davenport’s assistant city administrator and financial director.
Proposals to eliminate the backfill were introduced by Iowa Republicans during last year’s legislative session, but none reached Gov. Kim Reynolds' desk. That could change since Republicans maintained control of the governor's office and legislature in November, giving them the ability to set the tone for state policy over at least the next two years.
Iowa Republicans have said the state budget is stretched too thin and paying for state programs like Medicaid and other human services are a higher priority. Critics, meanwhile, have likened the elimination of the money to a broken promise, saying local governments would be forced to either raise taxes on residents or scale back services.
The loss of the money would be the most severe for the state’s larger metropolitan areas. For example, Davenport gets roughly $3 million from the state annually. About $1.4 million goes into the city’s general fund, which pays for local services among other things.
The issue also has the attention of the Iowa Chamber Alliance. The organization says the backfill should remain intact, pointing to recent increases in property tax assessments around the state paired with the potential for property tax rates to rise as being a burdensome for businesses.
“We’ve not wavered in our commitment to that deal,” Iowa Chamber Alliance’s executive director John Stineman said earlier this month during a panel discussion that included some of the organization’s legislative priorities for 2019.
“Our concern, quite squarely, is that if the backfill was to be rescinded that the municipalities and local governments would just simply increase taxes and we’d be right back where we started — actually in worse shape,” he added.
As talks of eliminating the money have progressed, Davenport has taken steps to rely on it less to fund day-to-day operations – but that has created some hardships when creating longer term plans for some city projects, said Wright, the Davenport administrator.
Another part of the equation is the rate at which the state's payments would be phased out. Earlier legislative proposals suggested doing away with the payments over time, while others would cut it all at once.
“It’s kind of all over the board,” Wright said. He added efforts to keep the funding intact is a top priority for a metropolitan coalition that lobbies the state on behalf of Iowa cities.
Meanwhile in Bettendorf, city officials have already planned for the loss of backfill revenue for the next fiscal year based on an earlier legislative proposal that would phase the payments out over a five-year period.
Should state lawmakers decide to cut the money faster than the city has planned for, Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn says some budget adjustments would have to be made next year, but those “won’t be too difficult.”