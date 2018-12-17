As bickering continues in Washington over President Donald Trump’s $5 billion request to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, threatening a partial shutdown of the federal government, most Quad-Citians can expect everyday life to continue unaltered.
The U.S. Postal Service will still deliver packages. Those traveling by plane through Quad-City International Airport can expect to see Transportation Security Administration agents before they board. And most national parks could remain open like they did last year, although most of the employees who supervise them could be furloughed.
If no spending agreement is struck by Dec. 22, the shutdown would mark the third under Trump, who said last week he would be “proud” to see that outcome if it meant advancing his vision for increased border security. Meanwhile, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have sought to avoid that result.
In recent instances, federal government shutdowns have largely affected the Rock Island Arsenal, one of the region’s largest employers. But because spending on defense is already settled until September of 2019 – along with about 75 percent of all federal spending – arsenal officials and workers plan to go about the daily routine regardless of what happens in Washington this week.
“We don’t think anything’s happening with us,” said Steve Beck, a vice president of American Federation of Government Employees Local 15.
Still, the matter drew rebukes from area members of the U.S. House on Monday.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., called it “irresponsible and dangerous for the president to use the federal services Illinoisans depend on as a negotiation tool to score cheap political points.”
“The American people deserve better than these constant threats of government shutdowns and, as the president said in the Oval Office last week, he owns this manufactured controversy,” she added. “While there’s no question we must work together to strengthen our borders, we should do so in a way that respects taxpayer dollars and the values we share as Illinoisans and Americans.”
U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, offered a more wide-ranging criticism that included Republican House leaders, calling it “unconscionable” that House members would not be in Washington until Wednesday with the threat of a shutdown looming.
“There is no doubt that we must ensure our border is secure but playing politics and building a wall is not the answer to keeping Americans safe,” he added in a statement. “I believe Congress should invest in in a variety of components, including additional border agents and technology, to truly secure the border.”
Here’s a glance at what will (and won’t) happen if the federal government shuts down this week.
Postal services
During one of the busiest times of the year for the post office, mail operations are expected to keep going without impact from the shutdown. The postal service is an independent agency and not affected by the shutdown.
Government benefits
Social Security checks, Medicaid disbursements and other public programs for food aid will go out. But food supported through the Women, Infants and Children program, or WIC, could be affected, although those agencies are expected to be able to weather a shutdown lasting two to three weeks. Also, with possible furloughs within some federal agencies, new requests for service could be take longer if a shutdown happens.
Medical care
Federally funded programs Medicare and Medicaid will continue to send payments to doctors and hospitals for services. Care offered at hospitals and clinics maintained by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs should also be unaffected.