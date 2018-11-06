After all the rallies, debates and campaign commercials, it’s finally here: Election Day.
In the midterm elections, Quad-City voters will help choose who will be governor in Illinois and Iowa for the next four years. They’ll also pick statewide office seekers, state representatives and senators, county-level officials and two U.S. House members to represent them in Washington, D.C.
Iowa and Illinois have received national attention for some highly competitive U.S. Houses races on both sides of the Mississippi River, as Democrats seek to take the lower chamber from Republican majority control. In both states, the governor’s races have also been front and center.
In Iowa, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds faces Democrat Fred Hubbell, a Des Moines business executive and member of a prominent Iowa family, in what’s expected to be a close contest.
In Illinois, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner is challenged by Democrat J.B Pritzker, the billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotel chain who’s long been favored in the polls.
But regardless of who’s leading at any given time, history has taught us it’s never over until it’s over. So, here’s a quick guide for how to vote and make your voice heard:
When can I vote?
Voting hours are established by laws particular to the state in which you reside. In Iowa, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. In Illinois, they open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. High traffic usually revolves around the common workday schedule, meaning the lines are longer in the morning and after 5 p.m.
Where do I go to vote?
Your designated polling place is based on your address. Iowa residents can find their polling places by visiting the Iowa Secretary of State’s website:(https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx)
For Illinoisans, the state’s board of elections has a similar tool to find your polling place on the web: (https://ova.elections.il.gov/PollingPlaceLookup.aspx )
I haven’t registered yet. Can I still vote?
Absolutely. Iowa and Illinois both offer same-day voter registration, so there’s still time.
Iowans can only register to vote at their designated polling place by providing proof of identity and residence. Acceptable identification must have a photograph of the voter, and be current, valid and contain an expiration date. In cases when the ID does not match a current address, residency can be proven with a residential lease, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government document.
In Illinois, Rock Island County voters also register at their designated polling places on Election Day. To do so, they must bring two forms of ID — one of which shows the voter’s current address. Examples of acceptable identification include a driver’s license, a Social Security card, a student ID or a credit card.
I have a disability. Will there be accommodations that meet my needs?
Yes. Federal laws protect disabled persons to ensure they are able to vote on Election Day. Even in places without accessible entrances, precincts set up curbside voting for those who may have trouble getting through the door. Other services are made available for the visually impaired.
What do I do if there's a problem?
Call county officials. For Scott County, call the auditor’s office at 563-326-8631. For Rock Island County, call the clerk's office at 309-558-3560.