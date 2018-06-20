President Donald Trump’s executive order to stop the separation of immigrant families at the southern border may defuse a political crisis, a key Republican said Wednesday, but it will undermine the ability of Congress to find a legislative fix to the problem.
Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers, including those in the Quad-Cities, warned the order could put in place a system of “indefinite detention” that also is harmful to kids.
The president’s executive order, issued Wednesday afternoon, says the administration will continue to “rigorously enforce” immigration laws but that families will no longer be separated.
The practice of separating families has erupted into a political controversy, as images and audio of children crying for their parents have been published.
Critics, including Democrats and some Republicans, have blamed the administration for the situation. The Justice Department has implemented a "zero tolerance" policy for border offenses, and since children can't be held with their parents while their cases are being prosecuted, they are being separated from them.
About 2,000 are being held, according to government figures.
That's led to a scramble in Congress to deal with the situation, even as pressure has been building on the White House to act.
On a conference call with Iowa reporters Wednesday, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the president's promise helps politically, "but I think he’s taken the heat off of Congress to act, and if Congress doesn’t act, tomorrow he can go back and change his mind."
Grassley says a more permanent fix would be to repeal a 1997 court settlement dealing with how minors in the custody of immigration authorities are dealt with. The settlement stemmed from a lawsuit filed in the 1980s.
Wednesday afternoon, Grassley and other Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced legislation they say would keep families together, along with setting standards for care at centers where families are being kept.
The White House’s executive order also says it will seek to alter the 21-year-old agreement, known as the Flores settlement.
Democrats have a rival proposal that also would stop families from being separated. But they warned that any attempts to undermine the Flores agreement would lead to a court challenge.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, said the president's executive order was "doubling down" on the zero tolerance policy. And he added, “the Flores settlement prohibits the indefinite detention of children — even with their families — and any order to undermine this critical protection will be immediately challenged in court.”
Rep. Cheri Busos, D-Illinois, also faulted the president’s order. “Indefinite detention is not the answer. No child should face years of lockup. Too many have scars that will never heal,” she said.
Grassley has said the Democrats' approach led to a "catch and release" system under President Barack Obama, as immigrants did not show up for proceedings.