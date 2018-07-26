PEOSTA, Iowa — President Donald Trump tantalized farmers with the prospect of year-round E15 ethanol sales at an hour-long roundtable at a community college Thursday.
And he lauded trade talks with the European Union that he said would be profitable in the long run. Trump also made some political pitches for Rep. Rod Blum, who is in a tough re-election battle in Iowa’s 1st District, as well as Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The roundtable, at Northeast Iowa Community College here, was billed as a discussion about workforce development, and several of the speakers talked about the difficulty of securing a well-trained workforce. But for the president, the forum provided an opportunity to tout the economy, bash Obamacare, warn that Democrats would raise taxes and seek to soothe concerns over a trade conflict that has sent soybean prices significantly lower and put some of his fellow Republicans on the spot.
The year-round E15 sales are something farm groups and politicians have been pushing for — and that the president has talked up in the past but still hasn’t approved. On Thursday, he said again it is in the offing. “I’m getting very close to doing that,” he said.
The president returned to a state that he won in 2016 by a wide margin, and he referred to his victory on a number of occasions, as well as reminding people that he supported ethanol during the campaign while some of his rivals didn’t.
The president also said that China is targeting farm commodities because they know that farmers support him. “It’s not nice what they’re doing,” he said.
The White House launched tariffs on $34 billion worth of China’s products earlier this month, which brought retaliation from the Chinese against products such as soybeans, beef and pork.
Trump did get Blum’s backing for his trade moves. The congressman praised the president for having the “political courage” to renegotiate trade deals and said the move would be beneficial to agriculture and manufacturing.
The president returned the favor by praising Blum, whom he called “Matt,” on the effort to provide federal funding for flood protection in Cedar Rapids. The federal government recently announced $117 million for the project. And the president mused about Blum’s Democratic opponent in the fall election, saying, “I guess he’s got a race against somebody they call absent Abby.”
Abbey Finkenauer, who is running against Blum, responded on Twitter that if Trump didn’t know who she is now, “I’m sure you’ll know it by Election night.”
The president also referred to a deal with the European Union announced Wednesday at the White House, saying, "we just opened up Europe for you farmers," even though the EU currently buys U.S. agricultural products.
The president was making stops in Iowa and Illinois on Thursday. He is slated to stop at a steel mill in Granite City, near St. Louis later in the day.
At the roundtable, Trump heard about various initiatives to provide more job training and apprenticeships, along with the challenges that employers are facing finding workers.
“Bottom line, the work’s there. We just need the bodies,” said Matt Giese, project manager at Giese Manufacturing, an Iowa-based company, who took part in the roundtable.
The president, along with his daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, talked up a job training bill that’s been approved by Congress.
The president is expected to sign it, though he joked that he might veto it.