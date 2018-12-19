U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley on Wednesday championed the passage of a major federal criminal justice reform bill in the Senate, already pointing to the legislation as a major personal accomplishment as the longtime Iowa Republican prepares to leave his Senate Judiciary Committee leadership post at the close of this year.
“Our goal is to bring fairness and common sense to a system that needs to work better for the American people,” the senator said during a conference call with reporters. “Our bill will reduce recidivism, reduce crime and reduce the taxpayers’ burden (for maintaining the federal justice system).”
While the bill has yet to become law, Grassley counted its final passage as nearly a done deal, pointing to wide bipartisan support for the measure that passed the Senate 87-12. Outgoing Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan announced his support via Twitter on Tuesday night, and President Donald Trump has called on congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, to quickly send the bill to his desk so he can sign it.
The bill, known as the First Step Act, aims to reduce recidivism rates among federal inmates, cut costs for American taxpayers and redefine sentencing for non-violent offenders. Another provision is supposed to reduce sentencing disparities for those convicted on federal crack cocaine charges, a remarkable shift from the tough-on-crime drug policies that emerged in the 1980s and have been blamed for jailing American minorities at disproportionately higher rates than whites.
Describing the legislation, Grassley called it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” that would create “historic” reforms in the federal justice system that have been “long coming.” He also noted the measure was supported by organizations that often fall on opposite sides of policy debates, like the American Civil Liberties Union and the American Conservative Union.
Grassley, who is taking on a new role as head of the Senate Committee on Finance when the new Congress convenes in January, counted the criminal justice reform package a major legislative win along with an earlier bill that addresses the federal juvenile justice program. He also mentioned the confirmation of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh as notable moments during his tenure as the committee chairman.
The legislation has been in the works for years. The other Midwestern architect of the bill, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, also praised its passage on Tuesday, saying in a statement that the bill’s broad bipartisan support “showed something last night that most American people wouldn’t have believed. He also referred to it as a crucial “first step” toward criminal justice reform.
“We’ve got to start thinking about the second step,” Durbin added. “And we need the help of all of our colleagues when shaping that.”